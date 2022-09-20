Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.04

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.04 and traded as low as $2.30. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 4,957 shares traded.

Nanophase Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $113.90 million, a P/E ratio of 116.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

