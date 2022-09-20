National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Evercore ISI

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NSA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $46.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

