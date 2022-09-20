NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives $345.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $345.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE NWG opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.20. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NatWest Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

