Needham & Company LLC Raises Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target to $17.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 54.0% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,621,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,863 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $14,264,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 276.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,242 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Harmonic by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 557,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Harmonic by 75.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,093,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 470,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

