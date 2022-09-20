Neo (NEO) Price Reaches $8.46 on Top Exchanges

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Neo has a total market cap of $597.09 million and $42.76 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.46 or 0.00044318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neo has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00123440 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,099.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.
Neo Profile
Neo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
