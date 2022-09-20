New Potomac Partners LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New Potomac Partners LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $47,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $54,255,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $118.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $346.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day moving average of $122.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

