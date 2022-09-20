Newscrypto (NWC) Price Down 11.3% This Week

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $16.47 million and $3.71 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00122809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00875999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic.

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

