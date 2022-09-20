NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,500 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 475,800 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEXI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NexImmune from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NexImmune from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexImmune will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
