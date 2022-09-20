NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NXRT. Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NXRT opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.01. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $95.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

About NexPoint Residential Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,040,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

