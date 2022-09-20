NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NXRT. Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.83.
NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance
NXRT opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.01. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $95.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.