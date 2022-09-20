NFTb Hits Market Cap of $1.93 Million (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $268,571.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTb has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One NFTb coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official website is nftb.io. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NFTb Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTb is a curated marketplace that allows unique digital artwork to be traded and collected. Verified artists. All files are stored on IPFS and minted via BSC. NFTb is at NFT platform to allow creators to donate proceeds to a list of well know charities including:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTb should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

