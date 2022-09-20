NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in August

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
NICE Price Performance
NCSYF opened at $200.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.03. NICE has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $200.00.
About NICE
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NICE (NCSYF)
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.