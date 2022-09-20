NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NIKE by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,039,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,551,000 after purchasing an additional 139,102 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 34,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.85.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $107.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

