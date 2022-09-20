Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $768,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth about $996,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 7.3% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIO by 22.3% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Up 3.7 %

NIO stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

NIO Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.