Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 2,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKRKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €17.00 ($17.35) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €12.80 ($13.06) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

