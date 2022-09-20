Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

NDSN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.20.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Up 2.3 %

NDSN opened at $224.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nordson has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. CX Institutional bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.