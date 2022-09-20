Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. Northeast Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Northeast Community Bancorp

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NECB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

