Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86. Northeast Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.
