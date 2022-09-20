Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,166 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $329.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.