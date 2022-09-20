Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Raised to Buy at Truist Financial

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCLH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.46.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.