Novacoin (NVC) Market Cap Hits $45,064.96

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Novacoin has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Novacoin has a total market cap of $45,064.96 and approximately $52.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001525 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NovaCoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. NovaCoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

