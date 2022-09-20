NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Up 15.0% in August

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,500 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 190,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 301,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in NuCana by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 48,845 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NuCana by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NuCana by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 324,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Price Performance

NCNA opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. NuCana has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $78.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana ( NASDAQ:NCNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

