Nuco.cloud Market Capitalization Hits $470,021.06 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $470,021.06 and $45,348.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00119690 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00881353 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Nuco.cloud
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud.
