NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 94.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $133.82 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $333.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

