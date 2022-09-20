NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,241,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 19,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,381,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $133.82 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $126.17 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.75. The company has a market cap of $333.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

