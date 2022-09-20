NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $47,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.68.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $133.82 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $333.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

