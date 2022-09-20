NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Raised by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 5.7% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $43,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $133.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $333.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $126.17 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

