NXM Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,373.00 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. NXM has a market cap of $293.73 million and approximately $14,373.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $44.54 or 0.00233186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,101.21 or 0.99993312 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00061017 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007316 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010658 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00065160 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 coins and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. Telegram | Discord | Medium Whitepaper “

