Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

Institutional Trading of Nymox Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

