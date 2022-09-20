O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OI. Barclays cut shares of O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.22.

OI stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 152,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

