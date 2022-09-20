O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.20-$2.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.22.

NYSE OI opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,003,000 after acquiring an additional 376,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,772,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,078,000 after acquiring an additional 152,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,615,000 after acquiring an additional 101,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,356,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 20,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

