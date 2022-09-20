O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in O-I Glass by 174.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at $233,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.