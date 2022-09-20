Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Trading Down 7.3% After Insider Selling

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.3% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $26.38. 17,134 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,478,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

Specifically, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 838,496 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $20,727,621.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,671,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,630,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 96,568 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $1,792,302.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,796,702 shares in the company, valued at $33,346,789.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 838,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $20,727,621.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,671,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,630,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,087,019 shares of company stock valued at $227,581,646. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.17). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Oak Street Health by 114.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $79,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

