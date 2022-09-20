Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LON OCI opened at GBX 400.33 ($4.84) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 407.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 403.58. The company has a market cap of £706.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.68. Oakley Capital Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 348 ($4.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 454 ($5.49).

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oakley Capital Investments

In related news, insider Caroline Foulger acquired 10,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 383 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($46,278.40).

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.