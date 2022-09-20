OAX (OAX) Achieves Market Cap of $18.24 Million

OAX (OAX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001237 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OAX has traded up 85.7% against the US dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $18.24 million and $5.95 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00120049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00874376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OAX is www.openanx.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

