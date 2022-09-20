Objective Capital Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

