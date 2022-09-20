ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Reaches $0.0803 on Exchanges

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $1,508.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0803 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00122737 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002330 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00878268 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About ODIN PROTOCOL
ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL
