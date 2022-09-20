OG Fan Token (OG) Trading Down 13.4% This Week

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OG Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $5.28 or 0.00027723 BTC on popular exchanges. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

OG Fan Token Coin Profile

OG is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.

Buying and Selling OG Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including:Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges.”

