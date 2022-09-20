OIN Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,527.00 (OIN)

OIN Finance (OIN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. OIN Finance has a market cap of $561,670.40 and approximately $6,527.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00122737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00878268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance.

OIN Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.