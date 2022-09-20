Okta, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.28) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Okta in a research note issued on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gallo expects that the company will earn ($1.28) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is ($5.15) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Okta’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.90) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.96) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.73.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA opened at $58.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.08. Okta has a 12-month low of $57.71 and a 12-month high of $272.27.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 446 shares in the company, valued at $26,487.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,229. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

