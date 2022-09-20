Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives $26.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLPX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Olaplex from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the second quarter worth about $5,582,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the second quarter valued at about $679,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Olaplex by 17.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 233,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 34,983 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 696,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion and a PE ratio of 29.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

