Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives $21.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several research firms have commented on ONB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 15,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,016. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 774.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,304,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,070,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.43 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

