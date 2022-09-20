Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $13,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,540.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $15.68.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSBC. TheStreet lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $48,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth $49,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 365.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

