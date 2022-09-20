OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.87. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 334,849 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

