Ontology Price Tops $0.22 (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $194.26 million and approximately $15.67 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

