Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Ooma worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ooma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ooma by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Price Performance

Ooma stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.53 million, a PE ratio of -427.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $24.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ooma Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OOMA shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Ooma from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Ooma to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

