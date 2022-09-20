OpenDAO Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SOS)

OpenDAO (SOS) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $23.74 million and $1.69 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,272.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00060213 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010565 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00063626 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

SOS is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io.

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “The OpenDAO is a digital native community centered around levelling the playing field for both creators and collectors. “SOS is the token of the Metaverse – created by the community, for the community.” The official OpenDAO ticker is “SOS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “OPENDAOSOS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.