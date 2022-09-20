Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Amedisys in a report released on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the health services provider will earn $5.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.42. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

AMED stock opened at $118.78 on Monday. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $188.88. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.10 and a 200 day moving average of $130.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 39,235.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 568,919 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 166.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 572,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 357,598 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 21.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $177,225,000 after purchasing an additional 301,899 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth approximately $20,919,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 937.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 187,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 169,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

