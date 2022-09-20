Oraichain Token (ORAI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $636,647.00

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be bought for about $7.54 or 0.00018172 BTC on popular exchanges. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $15.42 million and approximately $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00120105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00873491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token launched on September 24th, 2021. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 2,749,392 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io.

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With an open source design system namely Sorai, Oraichain’s product line is synchronized as a whole to deliver their technological signature of AI x Blockchain amid the Era of Decentralization. The system comprises working code, resources, and human interface guidelines.Sorai acts on behalf of Oraichain Design Language, supporting designers and developers with essential toolsThere are three types of ORAI, including ERC20 ORAI on the Ethereum network, BEP-20 ORAI on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Native ORAI on the Oraichain Mainnet.”

