Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Orange County Bancorp stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. Orange County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.58). Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 478,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 268.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 631,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

