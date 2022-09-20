Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Orange County Bancorp Price Performance

OBT opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.13. Orange County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orange County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Orange County Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 631,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 268.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 488,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Orange County Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.