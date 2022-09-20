Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,475 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 3.35% of Organovo worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Organovo Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Organovo Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $7.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Organovo Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

